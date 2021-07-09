Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Arlington

Posted by 
Arlington (TX) Weather Channel
Arlington (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ARLINGTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0as0CCjg00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Arlington (TX) Weather Channel

Arlington (TX) Weather Channel

Arlington, TX
809
Followers
529
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Arlington, TXPosted by
Arlington (TX) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Arlington

(ARLINGTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Arlington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy