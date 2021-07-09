Cancel
Round Mountain, NV

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Round Mountain Today
 9 days ago

(ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Round Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Round Mountain:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0as0C5dq00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Round Mountain, NV
With Round Mountain Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

