Pittsburgh, PA

Friday rain in Pittsburgh: Ideas to make the most of it

Pittsburgh Dispatch
 9 days ago

(PITTSBURGH, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pittsburgh Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pittsburgh:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0as0C3sO00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

