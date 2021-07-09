Weather Forecast For New York

NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.