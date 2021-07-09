Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Weather Forecast For New York

Posted by 
New York Bulletin
New York Bulletin
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0as0Bza800

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

New York Bulletin

New York Bulletin

New York, NY
27
Followers
73
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New York Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy