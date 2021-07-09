In Grand Ledge, landscapers battle for the mullet crown

Grand Ledge is the center of a battle between a landscaper with a mullet and another man who claims he was the original landscaper with a mullet.

Who has rights to the mullet crown? It could come down to a dance contest.

Al Durham runs Guy with a Mullet Landscaping .

“I knew I was good at landscaping and I was good at this so I just kind of leaned into this fully,” Durham said.

He started his own business to be himself.

“Just wake up, I can be me, go out, make money off it," he said. "They’re giving me beer now. I show up and there’s already beer here. I don’t even need to pay for it anymore.”

Originally, he had a goal in mind.

“I did start all of this to raise money for a Harley," Durham said. "But now I’m thinking long term.”

Now he wants it to be something bigger with one condition.

“Ideally, employ young mullets. That’s the future we’re talking about here," Durham said. “The mullet’s a must. If they don’t have the hair, yet, I’ll give them a wig.”

Dave McAllister of McAllister's Lawn Care claims to be the original mullet landscaper from back in the day.

“When I was younger, it was all mullet, mowing and a Busch Light kind of thing,” McAllister said.

He's had his business for 20 years. He just doesn't have the mullet anymore.

“I just got older, went gray and mullets don’t look the greatest when they’re all gray,” McAllister said.

Local photographer Heather Kanillopoolos called out Durham on social media and together they did a photoshoot.

After the pictures exploded on social media, McAllister challenged Durham to a little fun.

“He did mention a dance battle. That’s also not another department he would want to see me in,” Durham said.

McAllister said he was known for his dancing when he was younger.

“Yup they used to call me Disco Dave,” he said.

Durham is confident he could take him.

“I mean I know he can’t pull lines like I can, so I know he can’t do dancing like I can and I’m not trying to be a jerk, that’s just the way it is,” Durham said.

McAllister said this was all in fun.

“It reminded me of when I started back in the day," McAllister said. "The same type of thing he’s doing and I think his posts are great, they’re funny. I just had to jump in on the fun.”

But, if the time for a dance battle does come, McAllister said he's ready.

In the meantime, Durham said he's going to keep doing what he does best.

“I’ve just kind of been being unapologetically myself and not really worrying about what anybody has to say or think about it,” Durham said.

And enjoy it every day.

“It’s just nice to be able to wake up and be excited about something again,” Durham said.

Durham partnered with Heather Kanillopoolis Photography again after their first photoshoot (see below). Kanillopoolis confirmed she is working on a calendar featuring Durham "soaping up a mower, getting drenched with a hose and looking good with a rake."