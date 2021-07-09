Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, IL

Mount Vernon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Mt Vernon Voice
Mt Vernon Voice
 9 days ago

MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0as0Bxog00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon, IL
19
Followers
83
Post
143
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Vernon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy