Mount Vernon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOUNT VERNON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, July 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
