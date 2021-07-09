Friday sun alert in Cheyenne Wells — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CHEYENNE WELLS, CO) A sunny Friday is here for Cheyenne Wells, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cheyenne Wells:

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



