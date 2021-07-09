Daily Weather Forecast For Indian Springs

INDIAN SPRINGS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 108 °F, low 84 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 111 °F, low 85 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 110 °F, low 86 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 109 °F, low 83 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.