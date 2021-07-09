Daily Weather Forecast For Indian Springs
INDIAN SPRINGS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 84 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 111 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 110 °F, low 86 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 109 °F, low 83 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0