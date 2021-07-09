Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Bear Lake

Posted by 
Big Bear Bulletin
Big Bear Bulletin
 9 days ago

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0as0Bg3Z00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear, CA
12
Followers
75
Post
900
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy