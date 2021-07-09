4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Bear Lake
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
