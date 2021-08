Alabama saw its highest number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in almost six months on Tuesday, as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the state and the nation. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported that the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 574,737, with an increase of 2,667 cases for the day. That’s the biggest daily hike since Feb. 4, when 2,767 new cases were reported as new cases were then on a downward trend after dangerously high numbers around the start of the new year.