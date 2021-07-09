Daily Weather Forecast For Amargosa Valley
AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 113 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 115 °F, low 84 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 115 °F, low 85 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 114 °F, low 84 °F
- Light wind
