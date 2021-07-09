Cancel
Amargosa Valley, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Amargosa Valley

Amargosa Valley Digest
 9 days ago

AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0as0BdPO00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 113 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 115 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 115 °F, low 85 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 84 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Amargosa Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

