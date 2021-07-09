Cancel
4-Day Weather Forecast For Jackson

Jackson News Flash
Jackson News Flash
 9 days ago

JACKSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0as0BWBB00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jackson News Flash

Jackson News Flash

Jackson, AL
With Jackson News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

