Daily Weather Forecast For East. Grand Forks

EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, July 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



