Nashville, AR

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Nashville

Nashville Bulletin
Nashville Bulletin
 9 days ago

(NASHVILLE, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nashville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0as0BGIn00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

