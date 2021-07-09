Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atoka, OK

Atoka is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Atoka Updates
Atoka Updates
 9 days ago

(ATOKA, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atoka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atoka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0as0BBtA00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Atoka Updates

Atoka Updates

Atoka, OK
24
Followers
74
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atoka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atoka, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy