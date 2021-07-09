Cancel
Fairfield County, CT

Flood Advisory issued for Fairfield by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fairfield The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Union County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York Nassau County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 930 AM EDT. * At 829 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across portions of the region, mainly Nassau County NY as well as Southern Westchester NY. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. In addition, there are some areas of residual flooding from earlier rainfall such as Rahway River at Springfield NJ. This river stage is expected to subside below flood stage over the next hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Jamaica, Yonkers, Elizabeth, Stamford, Flatbush, New Rochelle, Flushing, Bayonne, White Plains, Mott Haven, Levittown, Hoboken, Plainfield, East Tremont, Freeport, Linden, Valley Stream and Long Beach.

alerts.weather.gov

Fairfield County, CT
Plainfield, CT
New Jersey State
Fairfield, CT
Connecticut State
