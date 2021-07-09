Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

Friday sun alert in Big Bear Lake — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Big Bear Digest
Big Bear Digest
 9 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Big Bear Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Big Bear Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0as0B9Cx00

  • Friday, July 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear, CA
9
Followers
78
Post
960
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy