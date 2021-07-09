Rainy forecast for Fayette? Jump on it!

(FAYETTE, AL) Friday is set to be rainy in Fayette, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fayette:

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.