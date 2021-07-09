‘Virgin River’ 3×01 Review: “Where There’s Smoke …”

Virgin River 3×01 “Where There’s Smoke” picks back from the emotional cliffhanger at the end of season 2, and then, of course, jumps forward in time, because the show – and they must be commended for it – has no intention of pretending it’s anything but what it is, a romance. Jack wasn’t getting killed off (which, honestly, should be common sense, but it isn’t because shows like When Calls The Heart exist), and they don’t really need to waste time making us believe he might die or having us sit through his recovery.