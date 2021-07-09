Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Virgin River’ 3×01 Review: “Where There’s Smoke …”

fangirlish.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin River 3×01 “Where There’s Smoke” picks back from the emotional cliffhanger at the end of season 2, and then, of course, jumps forward in time, because the show – and they must be commended for it – has no intention of pretending it’s anything but what it is, a romance. Jack wasn’t getting killed off (which, honestly, should be common sense, but it isn’t because shows like When Calls The Heart exist), and they don’t really need to waste time making us believe he might die or having us sit through his recovery.

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annette O'toole
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Virgin River#Virgin River 3 01#Brie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriespurewow.com

Is ‘Virgin River’ Returning for Season 4? Here’s What We Know

As we prepare for the highly anticipated premiere of Virgin River season three, there’s only one question on our mind: Will the popular Netflix series return for season four? We know, we know—we are just barely getting season three. But if there’s anything we learned from the cliffhanger in the previous finale, it’s best to be one step ahead.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date

Will there be a fourth season of the small-town romance drama? Here’s what we’ve learned thus far. Fans of Virgin River can look forward to a fresh new season of the love drama when they return home today. Season three of Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, a midwife...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
TV SeriesTVLine

Loki, Virgin River, grown-ish, Love Island

One of Love Island‘s newest residents, some familiar faces from Leverage and a preteen iteration of Marvel’s God of Mischief are the latest characters to appear in our Quotes of the Week compilation. In the list below, we’ve compiled more than 15 of the week’s best TV sound bites, including...
TV Seriestrendingetc.com

Virgin River: Who’s The Most Likable Of Them All?

This popular Netflix show is coming back with another season but before we dive into that, let’s take a look at who is the most favorite of them all?. There is nothing more comforting than laying on your couch with some popcorn and coke and bingeing a comfortable, simple Netflix series and being all happy and peaceful. Virgin River exactly fits that’s criteria because the show has been loved by fans from the very beginning. The charming Mel, smart Jack, gloomy Mullins, and erratic Hope, making it a wonderful TV series to watch.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Joe Pickett’: Virgin River’s Benjamin Hollingsworth Joins Spectrum Originals Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Virgin River‘s Benjamin Hollingsworth is set for a recurring role in Joe Pickett, Spectrum Originals drama based on C.J Box’s novels. The ten-part series, which comes from Waco creators John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, Paramount Television Studios and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment, will be headlined by Michael Dorman and also features David Alan Grier, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks, Paul Sparks, Skywalker Hughes and Kamryn Pliva.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Virgin River' Season 3 Narrows Down the List of Suspects in Jack's Shooting (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Virgin River. The Netflix show Virgin River had fans on the edge of their seats after Season 2 ended on a concerning cliffhanger. Jack was shot mysteriously in his bar, where Mel finds him lying on the floor, barely alive. And after Season 3 recently dropped, the burning question on most fans' minds remains: Who shot Jack? Here are our best theories.
TV SeriesMarie Claire

What Happened to Hope on 'Virgin River' Season 3?

Conspicuously absent from season 3 of Virgin River, which dropped on Netflix July 9, is the one and only Hope McCrea, played by Annette O’Toole: the sharp-tongued, fiercely loyal mayor of the town and fiancée (and former wife) of Doc Mullins. While we frequently see Hope on video chat and her presence is very much felt in storylines, she isn't shown in person once during the third season—unlike her onscreen husband, Doc, who is physically present in almost every episode. Which has gotten fans wondering: Is Hope leaving the show? Hell, has she already left?
TV & Videospurewow.com

Who Is Ian Tracey, AKA Jimmy in Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’?

As we’re binge-watching season three of Virgin River, we’ve recognized a few members of the cast. For example, Ian Tracey (the actor who plays Jimmy) looks extremely familiar, but it wasn’t until we Googled his name that we realized he portrayed Huckleberry Finn in the original Huckleberry Finn and His Friends TV series. Not only that, but he’s also appeared in several popular shows, like Heartland, Sanctuary and Continuum.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Virgin River Season 3 All Episodes Released On Netflix, Review, Cast, Story, IMDB Ratings!

These days the OTT Platform became the most popular and trending way to introduce new web series, films, and documentaries. Even the audiences are showering immense love on this which is giving courage to makers to come up with the next sequences or seasons. The storytelling is commendable and the way the series leaves its story at an interesting point increases the interest of the audience to watch the next season. In this way, the most anticipated web series titled “Virgin River” is ready with its third season for the amusement of its fans who are keenly waiting to watch it.
TV & VideosExtra

Martin Henderson’s Nickname for ‘Virgin River’

“Extra’s” own Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey spoke to Martin Henderson as he promoted Season 3 of the Netflix show “Virgin River.”. Henderson did his best not to offer any spoilers, but he did reveal his nickname for the show. Watch!. “Virgin River” streams on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy