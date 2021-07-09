Cancel
Old Town, FL

A rainy Friday in Old Town — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Old Town Today
 9 days ago

(OLD TOWN, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Old Town Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Old Town:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0as0AzTV00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

