Flash Flood Warning issued for Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Fairfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD, NASSAU, WESTERN SUFFOLK AND SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 1047 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past 3 hours. There will likely be some areas of residual flooding remaining. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stamford, Levittown, Freeport, Long Beach, Port Chester, Lindenhurst, Glen Cove, Plainview, Garden City, Massapequa, Lynbrook, Syosset, Mineola, Rye, Westbury, Farmingdale, Oyster Bay, Greenwich, Hempstead and Hicksville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED