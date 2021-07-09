Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fairfield by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Fairfield FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD, NASSAU, WESTERN SUFFOLK AND SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 1047 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past 3 hours. There will likely be some areas of residual flooding remaining. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stamford, Levittown, Freeport, Long Beach, Port Chester, Lindenhurst, Glen Cove, Plainview, Garden City, Massapequa, Lynbrook, Syosset, Mineola, Rye, Westbury, Farmingdale, Oyster Bay, Greenwich, Hempstead and Hicksville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Cars
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Fairfield, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Syosset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets, nonprofits say

An investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provides further evidence that military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. From a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy