Page, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Page

Posted by 
Page Times
Page Times
 9 days ago

(PAGE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Page. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Page:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MinZ_0as0AkTq00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 79 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 80 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Page Times

Page Times

Page, AZ
