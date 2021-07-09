Cancel
Park Rapids, MN

Take advantage of Friday sun in Park Rapids

Park Rapids Daily
 9 days ago

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Park Rapids. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Park Rapids:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0as0AiiO00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids, MN

Park Rapids, MN
