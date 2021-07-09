Cancel
Southern Water timeline: from privatisation to pollution fines

By Sandra Laville
The Guardian
Southern Water logo glass Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Southern Water was privatised in 1989. It is ultimately owned by Greensands Holdings Limited, which is owned by a consortium of long-term investors representing infrastructure investment funds, pension funds and private equity firms.

These include UBS Asset Management, JP Morgan Asset Management and Whitehelm Capital, and Hermes Infrastructure funds. Its 2019-20 turnover was £878m and operating profit before interest and tax was £213m.

2008: Shortly after Greensands bought the company, Southern was fined £20.3m by the regulator Ofwat for “systematically manipulating information to conceal its true performance over an extended period of time”.

2013: £200,000 fine for a raw sewage spill in Kent in 2011 that led to beach closures in Thanet. Southern Water appealed the conviction. An appeal court judge rejected this noting the company’s “ persistent record of criminality and offending ”.

2015: Fined £160,000 for discharging raw sewage from East Worthing works into the sea.

2016: Fined £2m for discharging raw sewage from Margate wastewater treatment plant in 2012.

2019: Issued with £126m penalty by Ofwat for the “shocking” failures at sewage treatment sites in Kent and Hampshire that are the subject of the latest criminal prosecution.

