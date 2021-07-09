Avon Weather Forecast
AVON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
