Romeo, MI

Romeo Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Romeo News Watch
 9 days ago

ROMEO, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0as0AQmC00

  • Friday, July 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Romeo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

