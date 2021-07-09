Shallotte Daily Weather Forecast

SHALLOTTE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F 5 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, July 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



