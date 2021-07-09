Cancel
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Muskegon Heights Journal
 9 days ago

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0as0A4gh00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights, MI
With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

