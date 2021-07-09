Muskegon Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
