4-Day Weather Forecast For Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, July 10 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, July 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



