Kill Devil Hills, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kill Devil Hills

Posted by 
Kill Devil Hills Dispatch
 9 days ago

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0as09o0U00

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills, NC
ABOUT

With Kill Devil Hills Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

