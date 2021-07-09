Cancel
Kershaw, SC

Weather Forecast For Kershaw

Kershaw Daily
Kershaw Daily
 9 days ago

KERSHAW, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0as09ii800

  • Friday, July 9

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kershaw Daily

Kershaw Daily

Kershaw, SC
With Kershaw Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kershaw, SC
