Locked on Boston College: Fan Friday Part Two!

By A.J. Black
 10 days ago
Last week we kicked off our summer series Fan Friday. On our final show of every week we feature a different Boston College fan who gives us their story, and their view on a variety of BC topics. On today's show we feature Michael O'Shea, a Class of '23 BC student who takes us into the world of a BC student Superfan. What has it been like to root for BC the past two years? What did students do during the pandemic to watch games? Michael answers all the questions, and provides an engaging and interesting perspective you won't want to miss.

If you would like to be featured on Fan Friday, hit us up on Twitter via DM at @LockedonBC. We are looking for more fans to have on the show, and you could make your podcast debut!

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Introducing our new Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free and fun way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

