Lake Conroe officials offer safety tips for stormy weather
With a seemingly never-ending summer rain and peak hurricane season approaching, officials are signaling to ways to keep safe while boating on Lake Conroe. “If it’s not a bright sunny day, (boaters) pretty much need to have their navigational lights on,” said Lt. Miguel Rosario of the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s marine division. “You’re not going to hurt anything by having them on, so we suggest they have them on.”www.houstonchronicle.com
