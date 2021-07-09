Cancel
Conroe, TX

Lake Conroe officials offer safety tips for stormy weather

By Jose R. Gonzalez
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a seemingly never-ending summer rain and peak hurricane season approaching, officials are signaling to ways to keep safe while boating on Lake Conroe. “If it’s not a bright sunny day, (boaters) pretty much need to have their navigational lights on,” said Lt. Miguel Rosario of the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s marine division. “You’re not going to hurt anything by having them on, so we suggest they have them on.”

City
Conroe, TX
