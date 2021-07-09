Medina Daily Weather Forecast
MEDINA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
