A home in Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard Fembleaux and Dianna Henderson, of Morristown, New Jersey, sold their home at 15918 Kendleshire Terrace to Edward and Patricia Van Stedum, of Bradenton, for $1.7 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,137 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,083,200 in 2020.