The word “turbo” is in Turbo Entertainment for good reason. These guys go hard. The local DJ collective take chunky slabs of trap, house, dubstep and dancehall and blend them all into a neon slurry of bass drops and sizzling hi-hats. At Hacienda, they’ll be lighting up the floor all night along with LA DJ duo TWSTD ZOO. The SoCal pair describe themselves by saying: “You got two really chill guys who like to make sure people are having a good time when they are around us.” Sounds pretty chill—but also pretty turbo.