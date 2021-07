One will be showered with praise and the loser will be taunted and booed until our throat is sore…. When it comes to the most enviable, potent machines from the golden age of muscle cars, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO ZL1 and 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda are some of the biggest names out there. To see two muscle car titans like these race on the dragstrip in the FAST series is a real treat. This is a GM vs Mopar smackdown and only one car will roll away victorious.