Daily Weather Forecast For Tuba City
TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, July 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
