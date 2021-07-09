Miles City Daily Weather Forecast
MILES CITY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
