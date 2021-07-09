Friday sun alert in Iron Mountain — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) A sunny Friday is here for Iron Mountain, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Iron Mountain:

Friday, July 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Chance of Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.