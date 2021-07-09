Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iron Mountain, MI

Friday sun alert in Iron Mountain — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Iron Mountain News Alert
Iron Mountain News Alert
 9 days ago

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) A sunny Friday is here for Iron Mountain, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Iron Mountain:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0as0909X00

  • Friday, July 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain, MI
7
Followers
76
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Iron Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iron Mountain, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
WorldPosted by
CNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 in Japanese pre-camp

(CNN) — An unnamed US female gymnast has tested positive for Covid-19, Inzai city official Takamitsu Ooura confirmed to CNN. The teenage gymnast is staying in Inzai City in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, for pre-camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics which start on Friday. She tested positive on July 18 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy