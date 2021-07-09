Pagosa Springs Weather Forecast
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0