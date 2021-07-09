Weather Forecast For Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 111 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, July 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 111 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 108 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 17 mph



Monday, July 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 105 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.