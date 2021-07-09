Weather Forecast For Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 111 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 111 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, July 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 108 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Monday, July 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 105 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
