Southampton Weather Forecast
SOUTHAMPTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while tropical storm conditions possible overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, July 11
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
