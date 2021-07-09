Weather Forecast For Taos

TAOS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.