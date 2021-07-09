4-Day Weather Forecast For Elizabeth
ELIZABETH, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, July 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
