Waimea, HI

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Waimea Journal
Waimea Journal
 9 days ago

(WAIMEA, HI) Friday is set to be rainy in Waimea, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Waimea:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0as08VDm00

  • Friday, July 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

