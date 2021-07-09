Cancel
Baker City, OR

Baker City Daily Weather Forecast

Baker City Digest
 9 days ago

BAKER CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0as08SZb00

  • Friday, July 9

    Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker City Digest

Baker City, OR
ABOUT

With Baker City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

