Baker City Daily Weather Forecast

BAKER CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 92 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, July 10 Areas Of Smoke High 98 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, July 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 96 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, July 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



