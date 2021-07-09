Fairmont Daily Weather Forecast

FAIRMONT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.