Trinidad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 11
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, July 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
