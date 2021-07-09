Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(JAMESTOWN, TN.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Jamestown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jamestown:

Friday, July 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 11 Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, July 12 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.