Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, TN

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Posted by 
Jamestown Dispatch
Jamestown Dispatch
 9 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, TN.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Jamestown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jamestown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0as08PvQ00

  • Friday, July 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 11

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Jamestown Dispatch

Jamestown Dispatch

Jamestown, TN
41
Followers
78
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Newsbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...
WorldCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

6 British athletes forced to self-isolate in Tokyo. Six British athletes and two staff members are self-isolating after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on their flight to Japan, the British Olympic Association said Sunday. All eight tested negative at the airport and are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy