Zapata, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Zapata

Zapata Dispatch
Zapata Dispatch
 9 days ago

ZAPATA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTu3T_0as08OHv00

  • Friday, July 9

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 94 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 79 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, July 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

